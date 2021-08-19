Lipe & Dalton Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 844.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 78,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,953. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

