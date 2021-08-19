Lipe & Dalton Has $2.18 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 844.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 163,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $576,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

