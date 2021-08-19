Lipe & Dalton Invests $5.54 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 32,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $315.29. 4,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

