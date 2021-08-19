Liquity Price Tops $6.21 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00013304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,197 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

