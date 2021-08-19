Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Reaches $591.28 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00009878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $591.28 million and $86.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,804,458 coins and its circulating supply is 128,886,130 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

