Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

NYSE:LAD opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

