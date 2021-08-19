Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 65,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,536,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $50,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

