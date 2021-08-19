Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 29,415 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,152. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

