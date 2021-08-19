Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,476 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 2,062,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

