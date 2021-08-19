Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 57,211,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

