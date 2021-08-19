Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,788 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,132,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 830,810 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79.

