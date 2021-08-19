Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 806 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,512. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

