Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,972,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $159.51 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.