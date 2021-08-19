Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. 1,234,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.