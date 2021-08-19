Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,942 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Moller Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 4,802,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.