Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,280,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

