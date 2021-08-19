Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 384 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.79. 3,220,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

