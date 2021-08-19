Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,064 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 66,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 113,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 71,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,571,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,295. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

