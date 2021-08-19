Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 952 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $3,175,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

