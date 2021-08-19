Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,247. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

