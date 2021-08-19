Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.15. 5,352,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

