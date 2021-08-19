Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.26 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. 5,175,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

