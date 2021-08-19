Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 22,813,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,363,367. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

