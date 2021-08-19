Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,094. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

