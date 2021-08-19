Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 163,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.27. 39,717,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,354,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.