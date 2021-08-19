Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOXA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 1,650,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,309. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.