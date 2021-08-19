Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,352 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Terminix Global makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516,985 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 621,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,209. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

