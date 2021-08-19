Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,113 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

