Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. 4,285,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,098. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.