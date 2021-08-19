Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.20 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,343. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

