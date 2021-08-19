Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,392 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 3,302,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.