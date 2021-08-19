Livenodes (LNO) Price Tops $0.0065

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022090 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002090 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

