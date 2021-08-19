LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,988. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. LKQ has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

