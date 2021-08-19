LOCGame Market Capitalization Achieves $9.27 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $9.27 million and $1.73 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,237,426 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

