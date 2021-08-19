Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.03. 1,341,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,469. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

