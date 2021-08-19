Loki Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,645.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.44 or 0.06726074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.66 or 0.01394895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00372854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00140668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00559142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00338903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00314463 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.