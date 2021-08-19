Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.82. 97,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 295,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.