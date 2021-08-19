Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 176642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

RIDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.