Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). Approximately 7,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 54,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LGRS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Loungers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £281.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.