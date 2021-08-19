Lua Swap (LUA) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00863296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00106143 BTC.

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.