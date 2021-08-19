LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Reaches $7.00 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.00 million and $191,572.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,569,995 coins and its circulating supply is 105,251,766 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

