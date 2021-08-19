Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.42. Lufax shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 31,041 shares traded.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

