Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LITE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.
In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.