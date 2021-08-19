Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

