Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

LITE stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

