Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Purchases $252,035.10 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $252,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,694. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
