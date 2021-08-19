Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Purchases $252,035.10 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $252,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUMO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,694. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.27.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.