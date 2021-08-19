Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNDNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

