Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.26.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.71. 1,519,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.35. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

