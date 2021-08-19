M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $714.16

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 714.16 ($9.33) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($9.35). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 713 ($9.32), with a volume of 5,620 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on MPE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 714.16.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

