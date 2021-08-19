M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.89

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

